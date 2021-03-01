Categories
Global Public transport and Railways Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Public transport and Railways

Global “Public transport and Railways Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Public transport and Railways Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Public transport and Railways market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Public transport and Railways:

  • Public transport is a shared passenger-transport service which is available for use by the general public, as distinct from modes such as taxicab, carpooling, or hired buses, which are not shared by strangers without private arrangement.

    Public transport and Railways Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • SMRT
  • Prasarana Malaysia Berhad
  • SBS Transit
  • Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)
  • MRT Corp

    Scope of Report:

  • Government and regulatory bodies are striving for the furtherance of the transport infrastructure systems, as it replicates the development of the economy. The restraints of the railway management system market include operational efficiency & increasing congestion, high initial cost of deployment & capacity, and lack of ICT infrastructure & interoperability.
  • The rail traffic management system is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to the rise in installations of intelligent signaling solutions and demand for real-time train planning & route scheduling. In addition to that, traffic analytics solutions provide information for planning and forecasting for improved and advanced traffic management. The solution helps railway operators determine the future trends and patterns of transportation.
  • With regards to the geographic analysis, Europe is expected to benefit from its technological advancements, large number of smart devices, strong government regulations, followed by high usage of big data analytics, and predictive and sensor analytics across the railways industry.
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the railway management system market, by region, between 2016 and 2021. The growth can be attributed to the global competition, increasing penetration of smart devices, connected machines, and increasing investment in smart cities.
  • The worldwide market for Public transport and Railways is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.6% over the next five years, will reach 76000 million USD in 2024, from 33500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Public transport and Railways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Bus
  • Heavy Rail
  • Light Rail
  • Trolley Cars

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Perconal
  • Company

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Public transport and Railways product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Public transport and Railways, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Public transport and Railways in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Public transport and Railways competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Public transport and Railways breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Public transport and Railways market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Public transport and Railways sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Public transport and Railways Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Public transport and Railways Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

