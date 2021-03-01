Categories
Hex Bolts Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Hex Bolts

Global “Hex Bolts Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hex Bolts Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hex Bolts market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hex Bolts:

  • Hex bolts (six sided heads) are the industry standard for fasteners with forged heads. Hex bolts have hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole.

    Hex Bolts Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Acument Global Technologies
  • Big Bolt Nut
  • CancoÂ Fastener
  • Dokka Fasteners
  • IGC Fastners
  • Infasco
  • LISI Group
  • MW Industries
  • Nucor Fastener
  • OglaendÂ System
  • PennÂ Engineering
  • Portland Bolt
  • Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing
  • TR Fastenings
  • Vikrant Fasteners
  • XINXING FASTENERS

    Scope of Report:

  • This report mainly covers the Hex bolts products.
  • The worldwide market for Hex Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million USD in 2024, from 15500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hex Bolts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Alloy Steel
  • Carbon Steel

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Atomotive
  • Machinery
  • Construction
  • MRO
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hex Bolts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hex Bolts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hex Bolts in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hex Bolts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hex Bolts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hex Bolts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hex Bolts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hex Bolts Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hex Bolts Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

