Automatic Train Control Market 2021: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027

Automatic Train Control Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the key players profiled in the study Alstom, Tech Mahindra Limited, WSP, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., MERMEC Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., MIPRO Electronics, ADLINK Technology Inc.

Global automatic train control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic train control market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Siemens, Thales Group, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

By Automation

Goa 1

Goa 2

Goa 3

Goa 4

By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Train Type

Urban Metro Train High-Speed Train

Mainline Passenger Train Freight Train



Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market

Increasing smart cities is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High deployment cost of the ATC is restraining the growth of this market

Rising difficulty in combining ATC solutions with legacy systems is another factor which is restraining the growth of this market

