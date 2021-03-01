Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging:

Veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment is primarily used for imaging the animal body with the help of various imaging technologies.Diagnostic imaging is the noninvasive method of making medical images of the body to diagnose disease. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

GE

IDEXX

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Toshiba

Carestream Health

BCF Technology

Mindray

Hallmarq

Heska

Sedecal

Kaixin Electric

Chison

MinXray

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Others Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Applications:

Livestock

Livestock

Pet

In the last several years, global market of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.5%. In 2015, global revenue of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is nearly 710 M USD; the actual production is about 14 k units.

The classification of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging includes X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI and others. The proportion of Ultrasound in 2015 is about 37.5%, and the proportion of X-ray in 2015 is about 38.5%.

The worldwide market for Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million USD in 2024, from 760 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.