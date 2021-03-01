Categories
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Friction Stir Welding Equipment

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Friction Stir Welding Equipment report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Friction Stir Welding Equipment market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Friction Stir Welding Equipment:

  • Friction stir welding ( FSW ) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. Heat is generated by friction between the rotating tool and the workpiece material, which leads to a softened region near the FSW tool. While the tool is traversed along the joint line, it mechanically intermixes the two pieces of metal, and forges the hot and softened metal by the mechanical pressure, which is applied by the tool, much like joining clay, or dough. It is primarily used on wrought or extruded aluminium and particularly for structures which need very high weld strength.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • ESAB
  • Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
  • Nova-Tech Engineering
  • Beijing FSW
  • FOOKE GmbH
  • PaR Systems
  • Nitto Seiki
  • General Tool Company
  • Sooncable
  • Gatwick
  • Stirtec Gmbh
  • Hitachi
  • PTG
  • BTI
  • Valmet
  • Ekato
  • Xi’an Yonghua
  • Fluiten
  • James Walker
  • Huayang Seals
  • HuhnsealÂ AB

    Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Types

  • Desktop Equipment
  • Gantry Equipment
  • Others

    Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Shipbuilding
  • Railways
  • Others

    Friction Stir Welding Equipment industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for friction stir welding equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced friction stir welding equipment. Increasing of industiral used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of friction stir welding equipment of APAC will drive growth of the market.
  • Globally, the friction stir welding equipment industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of friction stir welding equipment is high. And some enterprises, like ESAB, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH and Nova-Tech Engineering etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their friction stir welding equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 39.42% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global friction stir welding equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of friction stir welding equipment.
  • The consumption volume of friction stir welding equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of friction stir welding equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of friction stir welding equipment is still promising.
  • The worldwide market for Friction Stir Welding Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 280 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Friction Stir Welding Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Friction Stir Welding Equipment?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Friction Stir Welding Equipment?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Friction Stir Welding Equipment market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Friction Stir Welding Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Friction Stir Welding Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Friction Stir Welding Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Friction Stir Welding Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Friction Stir Welding Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Friction Stir Welding Equipment market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Friction Stir Welding Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

