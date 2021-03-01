Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1:

Transforming growth factor beta 1 or TGF-Î²1 is a polypeptide member of the transforming growth factor beta superfamily of cytokines. It is a secreted protein that performs many cellular functions, including the control of cell growth, cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and apoptosis. In humans, TGF-Î²1 is encoded by the TGFB1 gene Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Roche

Shionogi Ltd

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Genzyme Corp

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Scholar Rock

Sirnaomics Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Formation Biologics Inc

Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Types

Pirfenidone

Galunisertib

Others Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Applications:

IPF

Cancer

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61.5% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe is the second two largest consumption places with the consumption market share of 18% and 17%, respectively.

The worldwide market for Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million USD in 2024, from 1050 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.