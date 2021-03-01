Plasminogen Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Plasminogen Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Plasminogen report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Plasminogen market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Plasminogen:

Plasminogen, the proenzyme of the fibrinolytically active enzyme plasmin, is a single chain glycoprotein with a molecular weight of about 90,000-94,000 Da (2). Various isoelectric forms exist and can be separated by means of isoelectric focusing (IEF).

The complete amino acid sequence contains 790 amino acids. Native plasminogen (glu-plasminogen) has a N-terminal glutamic acid group. Partial plasma proteolysis gives rise to a molecule with N-terminal lysine (lysplasminogen).

Currently, the product has obtained the designation of orphan drug by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Clinical trials are still underway to obtain Marketing Authorization in the United States and in Europe (EU). The report mainly targeting the research status, predicted competitive landscape, market potential and future trends of plasminogen market. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Kedrion

Prometic

Genentech (Roche)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Intravenous Injection

Eye Drops Plasminogen Market Applications:

Ligneous Conjunctivitis

Diabetic Foot

Wound Healing

Plasminogen was originally used as an orphan drug for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency, but the researchers found that he had positive effects on wound care and Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment. And there is hope that the amputation costs and pain of such patients will be greatly reduced. Once FDA certification is available in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer area, it will benefit significantly from the 10 billion USD amputation market.

China’s demand is the biggest and the most direct in the entire potential market. The main reason is that China’s gradual growth in per capita consumption and has a relatively good medical system. In addition, China has the largest number of people with diabetes in the world. The market demand is obvious.

If it only acts as an orphan drug, it had almost no development prospects and market, with Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency as an example, the global prevalence around 10 thousand people, we expect 2000-3000 of these people may use the drugs, but the income is far less than the R & D expenditure. But the research team is optimistic about its potential use, especially in wound care and Diabetic Foot Ulcer treatment.

The worldwide market for Plasminogen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 16200 million USD in 2024, from 11400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.