Molybdenum Powder Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Molybdenum Powder

Global “Molybdenum Powder Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Molybdenum Powder Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Molybdenum Powder market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Molybdenum Powder:

  • Molybdenum (Mo) is a silvery-white shiny metal, hard but at the same time softer and more flexible than tungsten. It has an excellent resistance to corrosion, good wear and resistance to abrasion, and superior thermal and electrical properties. It is an essential element when it comes to alloys, as it enhances hardenability and persistence of tempered and destroyed steels.

    Molybdenum Powder Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • H.C. Starck
  • Molymet
  • Plansee
  • Exploiter
  • JDC-Moly
  • Toshiba
  • Japan New Metal Co Ltd
  • Dongtai Fengfeng
  • China Molybdenum Co Ltd

    Scope of Report:

  • Molybdenum Powder product demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials.
  • In 2016, Europe is the largest supplier with Production market share of 35.69% in 2016, and Europe is the consumption market of Molybdenum Powder with Consumption market share of 34.75% due to the great demand.
  • In recent years, the price of Molybdenum Powder is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.
  • The worldwide market for Molybdenum Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 870 million USD in 2024, from 670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Molybdenum Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Mo(%)â‰§99.90%
  • Mo(%)â‰§99.95%
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Molybdenum Products
  • Alloys Products
  • Lubricant additive and Catalysts
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Molybdenum Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Molybdenum Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Molybdenum Powder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Molybdenum Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Molybdenum Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Molybdenum Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Molybdenum Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

