Molybdenum Powder Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Molybdenum Powder:

Molybdenum (Mo) is a silvery-white shiny metal, hard but at the same time softer and more flexible than tungsten. It has an excellent resistance to corrosion, good wear and resistance to abrasion, and superior thermal and electrical properties. It is an essential element when it comes to alloys, as it enhances hardenability and persistence of tempered and destroyed steels. Molybdenum Powder Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

H.C. Starck

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

JDC-Moly

Toshiba

Japan New Metal Co Ltd

Dongtai Fengfeng

China Molybdenum Co Ltd

Molybdenum Powder product demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials.

In 2016, Europe is the largest supplier with Production market share of 35.69% in 2016, and Europe is the consumption market of Molybdenum Powder with Consumption market share of 34.75% due to the great demand.

In recent years, the price of Molybdenum Powder is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.

The worldwide market for Molybdenum Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 870 million USD in 2024, from 670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Molybdenum Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Mo(%)â‰§99.90%

Mo(%)â‰§99.95%

Other Market Segment by Application:

Molybdenum Products

Alloys Products

Lubricant additive and Catalysts