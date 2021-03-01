TCB Bonder Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “TCB Bonder Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. TCB Bonder Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the TCB Bonder market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About TCB Bonder:

Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350Â° to 400Â°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump. TCB Bonder Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

ASMPT (Amicra)

K&S

BESI

Shibaura

SET

Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global TCB Bonder market is driven by increased TCB Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, TCB Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.

The leading enterprises in the TCB Bonder market are ASMPT (AMICRA) (HK) and K&S (US), which followed by Besi (NL), Shibaura (JP), SET (FR), and Hanmi (KR). These Top companies currently account for more than 91.03% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

North America TCB Bonder market would keep being the largest market, followed by Europe in 2018. Japan market and China market would rank forth (12 units) and fifth (11 units).

The worldwide market for TCB Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million USD in 2024, from 33 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the TCB Bonder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Automatic TCB Bonder

Manual TCB Bonder Market Segment by Application:

IDMs