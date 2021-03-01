Global Carbon Black Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Carbon Black Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Carbon Black report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Carbon Black market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Carbon black is a kind of amorphous powder with large specific area. It can be obtained from the incomplete combustion of organics such as natural gas, acetylene and coal tar. Carbon black is mainly used as reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. To be used in the plastics, paints, and inks industry, carbon black can also act as a color pigment. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbonss

Black Cat Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omsk

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson

Longxing Chemical

HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

BAOHUA

JINNENG

Carbon Black Market Types

Thermal Black

Furnace Black Carbon Black Market Applications:

Tire Rubber

Other Rubber Prouducts

Non-Tire Rubber

Ink and Coating

Plastic

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Carbon Black industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, too many companies have entered into Carbon Black industry. Thus, though the current demand for Carbon Black is high and growing up, the supply is still beyond requirement in the Chinese market.