Global Shock Absorber Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

About Shock Absorber:

A shock absorber (also known as damper) is a mechanical or hydraulic device designed to absorb and damp shock impulses in an automotive or motorcycle. It does this by converting the kinetic energy of the shock into another form of energy which is then dissipated. Most shock absorbers are a form of dashpot. Shock Absorber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

ZF

Tenneco

KYB

Showa

Magneti Marelli

Mando

Bilstein

KONI

Anand

Hitachi

Chuannan Absorber

Ride Control

CVCT

Faw-Tokico

ALKO

Ningjiang Shanchuan

Jiangsu Bright Star

Chengdu Jiuding

Wanxiang

Yaoyong Shock

Endurance

Chongqing Sokon

BWI Group

Zhejiang Sensen

Liuzhou Carrera

S&T Motiv

Chongqing Zhongyi

Zhongxing Shock

Escorts Group

Tianjin Tiande

Jinzhou Leader

Shanghai Powered

Escorts Group

China is the largest supplier of shock absorber with many local manufacturers and some plant built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over tens of million units.

The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUVâ€™s and vans. Itâ€™s a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling & control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.

The worldwide market for Shock Absorber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million USD in 2024, from 15800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shock Absorber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Hydraulic Type

Pneumatic Type

Other Type Market Segment by Application:

Automotive