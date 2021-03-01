Categories
Global Shock Absorber Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Shock Absorber

Global “Shock Absorber Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Shock Absorber Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Shock Absorber market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Shock Absorber:

  • A shock absorber (also known as damper) is a mechanical or hydraulic device designed to absorb and damp shock impulses in an automotive or motorcycle. It does this by converting the kinetic energy of the shock into another form of energy which is then dissipated. Most shock absorbers are a form of dashpot.

    Shock Absorber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • ZF
  • Tenneco
  • KYB
  • Showa
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Mando
  • Bilstein
  • KONI
  • Anand
  • Hitachi
  • Chuannan Absorber
  • Ride Control
  • CVCT
  • Faw-Tokico
  • ALKO
  • Ningjiang Shanchuan
  • Jiangsu Bright Star
  • Chengdu Jiuding
  • Wanxiang
  • Yaoyong Shock
  • Endurance
  • Chongqing Sokon
  • BWI Group
  • Zhejiang Sensen
  • Liuzhou Carrera
  • S&T Motiv
  • Chongqing Zhongyi
  • Zhongxing Shock
  • Escorts Group
  • Tianjin Tiande
  • Jinzhou Leader
  • Shanghai Powered
  • Duroshox

    Scope of Report:

  • China is the largest supplier of shock absorber with many local manufacturers and some plant built by international manufacturers like ZF, Tenneco, Showa, KYB and Mando. Each international manufacturer may have a capacity over tens of million units.
  • The twin-tube design is most used on cars, light trucks, SUVâ€™s and vans. Itâ€™s a cost effective and it can provide excellent handling & control characteristics for most driving conditions. The mono-tube design offers additional performance and can have a more aggressive ride.
  • The worldwide market for Shock Absorber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 18600 million USD in 2024, from 15800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Shock Absorber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Hydraulic Type
  • Pneumatic Type
  • Other Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Motorcycle

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Shock Absorber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shock Absorber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shock Absorber in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Shock Absorber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Shock Absorber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Shock Absorber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Shock Absorber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Shock Absorber Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Shock Absorber Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

