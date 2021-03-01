Current Transducer Market – Future Trends, Demand & Growth!!!

Market Scenario

The Global Current Transducer Market 2020, according to MRFR, is projected to reach USD 733.3 Million by 2025, with 3.26% CAGR over the review period (2019 to 2025). The main driving factor for the declining global transducer market includes technological advances in the emerging transducer industry, increased use of battery-powered devices, and high costs associated with industrial sector output breakdowns. For example, growing advances in current transducers by implementing fluxgate technology for accurate, current measurement in transducers. Due to technological advancements in current transducers and increased usage of battery-powered applications in the renewable energy industry, the Global Current Transducer Market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for control and monitoring systems would also pose an opportunity for existing market players in the transducer business. Nevertheless, the growing usage of integrated devices, restricting the use of the existing transducer, is expected to serve as a constraint for the current global transducer market.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Current Transducer is divided into technology, application, and end-use segments.

The global market, by technology, involves a closed-loop and open loop. The closed-loop segment is poised to hold the largest share, as closed-loop current transducers given the high cost are fairly advanced technologically and favoured over open-loop current transducers.

The global market is divided by application into converter & inverter, motor drive, battery management, switched-mode power supply (SMPS), and uninterrupted power supply ( UPS), among others. The category Converter & Inverter is expected to expand during the forecast period with the highest CAGR, as these are highly attuned with renewable energy production.

In addition, the global market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation, renewable energy, vehicle, and others dependent on end-use. The Renewable Energy segment is expected to see the fastest growth over the analysis period.

Regional Outlook

The global transducer market is segmented by area into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific has dominated the global transducer in terms of market share due to increasing energy demand and ongoing efforts to increase the share of renewable energy production. In addition, key Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, and Australia are concentrating on renewable sources of energy including wind, bioenergy, solar, and hydropower due to environmental concerns, price stability, and security of supply. Those factors are expected to drive the region’s existing transducer market. In addition, the increasing problems in the region’s grid network are also likely to increase the demand for the current transducer market.

Germany is potentially the fastest-growing nation in the emerging transducer market in the European region. Increasing investment will impact the demand for renewable energy as needed to control carbon emissions. It affects the existing transducer market directly as it is an essential part of the renewable generation.

Saudi Arabia is potentially the fastest and biggest growing market in the MEA region. The Saudi Government is in the pipeline of many projects. Brazil is expected to be the growing and fastest expanding market in Latin America. Since Brazil is the biggest renewable energy market in South America with continuous investment in wind, demand for the existing transducer market is expected to improve.

Competitive Dashboard

The Key Players operating in the Global Current Transducer Market are CR Magnetic (US), Siemens (Germany), IME (Nepal), ABB (Switzerland), Phoenix Contact (US), Veris Industries (US), NK Technologies (US), American Aerospace Control (CR) (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Topstek (Taiwan), Texas Instrument (US), Hobart (UK), and LEM (Switzerland).

