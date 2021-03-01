Horticulture Lighting Market Size, Analysis 2021 Top Countries In-depth Research, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2027

What is Horticulture Lighting?

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Horticulture Lighting market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Horticulture Lighting market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The horticulture lighting market was valued at US$ 2,730.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11,383.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2020–2027.

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of August 12, 2020, there are around 20,162,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with ~737,417 total deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed horticulture businesses and suppliers around the globe. Fresh vegetables and fruits have become increasingly scarce in various regions since the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global movement of crops and the people required to gather crops.

The List of Companies – Horticulture Lighting Market

Agrolux Bridgelux, Inc. Signify N.V. HeliospectraAB PARsource Lumileds Holding B.V. HortiluxSchréder B.V. OSRAM Licht AG General Electric Company Hubbell, Inc.

The report also includes the profiles of key Horticulture Lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Horticulture Lighting industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

