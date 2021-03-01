Global Image Editing Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Editing Software in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Image Editing Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Image Editing Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Image Editing Software market was valued at 870.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1116.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Image Editing Software market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Image Editing Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Image Editing Software in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Image Editing Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Image Editing Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Indonesia Image Editing Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Image Editing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Image Editing Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

