Construction Chemical Additives Market 2021| Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Construction chemical additives are chemicals added to construction materials such as cement and concrete mixtures to optimize their properties. Some of the commonly used construction chemical additives include leveling agents, waterproofing compounds, sealants, plasticizers, and retarding agents. Construction chemical additives are used to increase the efficacy and compatibility of various compounding ingredients. They play a vital role in waterproofing, water reduction, slump reduction, concrete stabilization, and increasing the life of the construction.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Construction chemical additives allow flexibility to builders to modify and enhance the physical and chemical properties of cement and concrete mixtures. Construction chemical additives improve the compressive strength, durability, and weatherability according to design specifications while maintaining the integrity of the concrete structure. The steady growth of the construction sector across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for construction chemical additives. The growing preference for superior grades of cement, which have better compressive strength and chemical resistance, is expected to boost the demand for construction chemical additives used in manufacturing superior grade concrete. The high demand for construction chemical additives in building tunnels, roadways, dams, bridges, and other critical infrastructure across the globe will spur the growth of the construction chemical additives market. Renovations and reworking of old houses and buildings are likely to support the growth of the construction chemical additives market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Construction Chemical Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the construction chemical additives market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry, and geography. The global construction chemical additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading construction chemical additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global construction chemical additives market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the construction chemical additives market is segmented into, plasticizers, accelerating additives, retarding agents, air-entraining agents, waterproofing additives, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into, residential, non-residential, and non-building.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global construction chemical additives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The construction chemical additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the construction chemical additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the construction chemical additives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the construction chemical additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from construction chemical additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for construction chemical additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the construction chemical additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the construction chemical additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BASF SE

– Chryso Group

– Cico Group

– Evonik Industries AG

– Fosroc

– Mapei South Africa

– RPM International

– Sika AG

– Thermax Limited

– W.R. Grace & Co

