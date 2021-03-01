Engineering Resins Market 2021| Dynamics, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend and Demand Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The term engineering resins mostly alludes to thermoplastic materials and resins. Properties such as high strength, low weight, impact resistance, dimensional stability, chemical stability, rigidity, and high heat resistance make them favorable for various engineering applications. Some of the commonly used engineering resins include polyoxymethylene (POM), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycarbonate, polyamide, and Teflon. Most engineering resins perform better even at temperatures above 135°C and hence are suitable for high-temperature applications and harsh working environments.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising uses of engineering plastics in various applications ranging from aviation and automobile to healthcare and packaging are presumed to have a positive impact on the demand for engineering resins used in manufacturing these plastics. The use of engineering resins over commodity resins is gaining traction as they have superior chemical, mechanical, thermal, and electric properties. Superior properties and enhanced performance of engineering plastics have led to their use in several challenging technical applications. They are increassingly used in the automotive, defense, aerospace, medical, and industrial applications. Engineering resins such as polyoxymethylene (POM) resins used in the automotive and industrial sectors are in high demand as they are used in manufacturing springs, bearings, and valves. The substitution of metal, wood, and commodity plastic by engineering plastic in various end-use industries are expected to spur the growth of the global engineering resins market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Engineering Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the engineering resins market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global engineering resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading engineering resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global engineering resins market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the engineering resins market is segmented into, polycarbonate, acetal copolymer polyoxymethlence, acetal homopolymer polyoxymethlence, acrylic, nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and teflon. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, bumpers, chemical tanks, electrical insulators, inhalers, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global engineering resins market is segmented into, automotive, building and construction, electrical engineering, healthcare, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global engineering resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The engineering resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the engineering resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the engineering resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the engineering resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from engineering resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for engineering resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the engineering resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the engineering resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– ARKEMA GROUP

– BASF S.E.

– E.I. Dupont de Numeours & Company

– Honeywell International Inc

– Innovative Plastics

– LG Chemicals

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– SABIC

– Solvay SA

– Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

