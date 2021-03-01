Adhesive Tapes Market 2021| Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Adhesive tapes are made of an adhesive film and a backing material. Acrylic, polyurethane, isocyanate, epoxy, silicon, and rubber based adhesives are preapplied on backing materials such as paper, cloth, felt, and foam to form adhesive tapes. Pressure-sensitive tapes, water activated tapes, heat sensitive tapes, and drywall tapes are some of the most commonly used adhesives tapes. Glues and liquid adhesives are messy as they need to be applied by spraying or rolling it on the surface of the substrate. They also may consume significant time as some adhesives require long curing time. However adhesive tapes offer great solutions for quick fixes and improvisation as they are easy to use and do not need curing time.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The packaging industry is a significant consumer of adhesive tapes. Adhesive tapes are used in the packaging industry to securely seal cartons, cardboard boxes, and seal packages. Automated packing machines consume significant amount of adhesive tapes as they need to be constantly fed with adhesive tapes while ensuring that cardboard boxes are sealed securely and reliably for storage and transport. The consumption of adhesive tapes on an industrial scale for various packaging application in industries ranging from packaging to helthcare is anticipated to drive the adhesive tapes market in the future. The proliferation of E-commerce services and rise in online shopping has created a significant opportunity for packaging industries and subsequently spurred the growth of the adhesive tapes. Adhesive tapes in the form of medical or surgical tapes are widely used in the healthcare and the medical industry for wound care and attaching biomedical elctrodes and sensors to the skin. Moreover, adhesive tapes sensitive to skin are widely being used in manufacturing infant and adult diaper products. There is also a growing demand for adhesive tapes from the automotive industry for joining electrical and electronic components in car interiors. While the market for double-sided tapes is expected to grow at a considerable pace as it is extensively used in door claddings, spoilers, and seals.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the adhesive tapes market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, tape backing material, category, application, and geography. The global adhesive tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading adhesive tapes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, tape backing material, category, and application. On the basis of resin type, the adhesive tapes market is segmented into, acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, water-based adhesive tapes, solvent-based adhesive tapes, and hot-melt-based adhesive tapes. Based on tape backing material, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into, polypropylene (PP), paper, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. On the basis of category, the adhesive tapes market is segmented into, commodity and specialty. Based on application, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into, packaging, masking, consumer & office, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global adhesive tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The adhesive tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting the adhesive tapes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the adhesive tapes market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the adhesive tapes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from adhesive tapes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for adhesive tapes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the adhesive tapes market. The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the adhesive tapes market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– 3M Company

– NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

– Tesa SE

– LINTEC Corporation.

– AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

– Intertape Polymer Group

– Shurtape Technologies, LLC

– Scapa Group PLC

– Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

– Nichiban Co. Ltd.

