Inorganic Pigments Market 2021| Corporate Financial Plan, Business Competitors, Manufacturers, Supply and Revenue till 2027

Inorganic pigments are chemical compounds based on oxides, metallic salts, sulfide, carbonate, sulfate, and silicates. They are considered to be the most stable and durable of all colorants available in the market. Inorganic paints have superior resistance to UV light and other weather elements and hence are used extensively in outdoor applications. Relative to organic pigments, inorganic pigments are easy to disperse and hence are preferably used in numerous paints and coatings, printing ink, and plastic applications. They have low tinting strength and hence large quantity of pigments are required to produce the desired effect.

The growth of the construction sector owing to proliferation of construction activities and rising demand for housing has generated significant opportunity for paints, coatings, pigment industries and other allied industries associated with construction sector. China’s transition to consumer and service driven economy has led to a surge in construction of social, healthcare, and education infrastructure. While the construction industry in North America and Europe are also expected to grow at a healthy CAGR rate. The global construction sector is anticipated to account for significant demand for inorganic pigments which are extensively used in outdoor paint and coating applications. The presence of heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and mercury in inorganic pigments makes them a health hazard. Stringent regulations on the uses of chromium and cadmium based pigments is expected to hinder the growth of the inorganic pigments to some extent.

The “Global Inorganic Pigments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the inorganic pigments market with detailed market segmentation by pigment type, application, end-use industry, and geography. The global inorganic pigments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inorganic pigments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global inorganic pigments market is segmented on the basis of pigment type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of pigment type, the inorganic pigments market is segmented into, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, carbon black, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, paints & coatings, plastics, inks, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global inorganic pigments market is segmented into, building & construction, automotive, packaging, paper & printing, textile, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global inorganic pigments market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The inorganic pigments market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting the inorganic pigments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the inorganic pigments market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the inorganic pigments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from inorganic pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for inorganic pigments in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the inorganic pigments market. The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the inorganic pigments market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Carl Schlenk AG

– Cathay Industries

– Ferro Corporation

– Heubach GmbH

– Kronos Worldwide, Inc

– Lanxess

– Tata Pigments

– The Chemours Company

– Tronox Holdings plc

– Venator Materials PLC.

