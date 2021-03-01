Flooring Market 2021| Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Flooring is defined as a process to cover the floor with the help of floor covering such as tiles, vinyl, carpet, laminate, and others. Such materials provides the walking surface and enhances the overall atmosphere of a residential or commercial landscape. Further, the innovations and improvisations in the product line have made them easy to be install, improved durability, cost-effectiveness, and has upgraded aesthetic appearance. Further, several solutions have been developed which meets out the requirements for diverse end-use indutries including residential, commercial, and industrial and are supporting the growth of the market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The floorings market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth in the building and construction industry. Further, increased number of renovation & remodeling activities is significantly increasing their demand in the global market. However, volatility in the prices of raw material is projected to hamper the floorings market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, growth of the organized retail sector is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Floorings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the floorings market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global floorings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading floorings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global floorings market is segmented on the basis of material and end-use industry. On the basis of material, the floorings market is segmented into resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring, and soft floor covering/carpets and rugs. On the basis of end-use industry, the floorings market is segmented into residential and non-residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global floorings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The floorings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the floorings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the floorings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the floorings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from floorings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for floorings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the floorings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the floorings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

