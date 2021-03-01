CNC Controller Market Share Leaders, Industry Analysis, Developments,Growth Insights, Segments, Regions and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “CNC Controller Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Analysis

The global CNC controller market is predicted to touch USD 3.8 billion at a 6% CAGR between 2017- 2023 forecast period, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. CNC or the computer numerical control helps in controlling the actions of the machines as well as their processes. Motion control chip-based, DSP-based, microcontroller-based, and others are the different types of CNC controller products that are widely used in mining, metal, electronics, defense, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare sectors.

Various factors are propelling the global CNC controller industry growth. According to the latest MRFR report, such factors include need for customized mass production, demand for small footprints in factories, burgeoning need for mass production, fall in operating cost, growing use of industrial automation in the manufacturing sector, and the need to save and produce energy worldwide.

On the contrary, high implementation cost, high maintenance cost, and its use may reduce labor resulting in unemployment are factors that may impede the global CNC Controller Market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the grave impact of the current COVID-19 outbreak is also affecting the CNC controller market share.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global CNC controller market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Hurco Companies Inc (US), DMG Mori Co Ltd (Japan), Fagor Automation Corporation (US), Haas Automation, Inc. (US), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd. (China), Okuma Corporation (Japan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). Industry News May 2020 Edelkrone, a USA based company, introduced a new product to which they are referring as “the simplest and fastest way to control your edelkrone wirelessly.” It is a remote control that works with all of their motorized gear.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global CNC controller market based on end user, application, axis-type, component, and product.

By product, the CNC controller market is segmented into motion control chip-based, DSP-based, microcontroller-based, and others. Of these, the microcontroller-based segment will lead the market over the forecast period and at the highest CAGR.

By component, the CNC controller market is segmented into motor driver, circuitry protection system, cabling, software, power supply unit, and others. Of these, the motor driver segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile the software segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By axis-type, the CNC controller market is segmented into multi-axis, five-axis, four-axis, three-axis, and two-axis. Of these, the three-axis segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the five-axis segment will grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, the CNC controller market is segmented into semi-closed loop control CNC machine tool, open-loop control CNC machine tool, and closed-loop control CNC machine tool. Of these, the closed-loop control CNC machine tool segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the semi-closed loop control CNC machine tool segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By end user, the CNC controller market is segmented into mining, metal, electronics, defense, aerospace, automobile, and healthcare. Of these, the automobile segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the electronics segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, the APAC seized the largest market share in 2017 and is likely to record a high CAGR during the review period. The region consists of countries like China and Japan, which are the hub for the electronic industry. Some of the other factors which are responsible for the market augmentation are the increasing demand from defense and automotive sectors and the continuous investment for technological development. On the other hand, as per the analysis, Europe is estimated to be the swiftest developing market in the CNC controller market. Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the expansion of the manufacturing industry and increasing demand from the automotive industry in Germany.

