Global Investment Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in France, including the following market information:

France Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Investment Management Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Investment Management Software market was valued at 3045.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4497.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. While the Investment Management Software market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Investment Management Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Investment Management Software in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Investment Management Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Investment Management Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

On-premises

Cloud-based

France Investment Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

S.A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

