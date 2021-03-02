Global Board Sports Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Board Sports analysis, which studies the Board Sports industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Board Sports will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Board Sports market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Board Sports market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Board Sports, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Board Sports market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Board Sports companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Board Sports Includes:

Adidas AG (Germany)

Boardriders (USA)

Globe International (Australia)

Hurley International (USA)

Never Summer Industries (USA)

North Kiteboarding (USA)

Rip Curl (USA)

Aloha Boardsports(Philippines)

Billabong International Limited (Australia)

Body Glove International (USA)

Burton Snowboards (USA)

Capita (USA)

Flow Sports (USA)

Forum Boardshop (Russia)

Gul Watersports (UK)

K2 Snowboarding (USA)

Mervin Manufacturing (USA)

Meta-Sports (Taiwan)

Nike Skateboarding (USA)

Nitro USA (USA)

O’Neill (USA)

Salomon Snowboards (France)

Volcom (USA)

Elwing Boards (France)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Summer Board Sports

Surfing

Windsurfing

Bodyboarding

Wakeboarding

Kiteboarding

Skimboarding

Snowboarding

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Water

Land

Snow

Sand

Air

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

