Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Blockchain Identity Management analysis, which studies the Blockchain Identity Management industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Blockchain Identity Management Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Blockchain Identity Management by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Blockchain Identity Management will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Blockchain Identity Management market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Blockchain Identity Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Blockchain Identity Management, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Blockchain Identity Management market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Blockchain Identity Management companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Blockchain Identity Management Includes:

IBM

AWS

Civic Technologies

Cambridge Blockchain

UPort

Evernym

UniquID

Netki

ShoCard

Factom

Microsoft

Oracle

Bitnation

Nodalblock

EdgeSecure

Blockverify

Peer Ledger

KYC-Chain

Bitfury

Originalmy

Neuroware

Tradle

Existenceid

Coinfirm

BTL Group

LLC

PeerMountain

SelfKey FoundaTIon

NewBanking

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

