Field Force Automation Market Analysis, Future Plans, Technological Advancement, Target Audience, Growth Prospects Predicted by 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis

Global Field Force Automation Market Research Report: By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Overview

Global Field Force Automation Market is expected to reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Growing demand to maximize the efficiency of field forces and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is driving the global field force automation market. Additionally, increasing ownership of smartphones and Internet connectivity among enterprises around the globe are also important factors for the growth of the field force automation market. Field force automation offers easy and smooth management and communication to field forces. A large number of enterprises have a diskless workforce deployed across countries and continents. The operation of the workforce in widespread areas creates a number of challenges for enterprises in relation to workforce execution, data management, and communication. Field force automation software efficiently caters to these challenges by providing effective management of field forces. Field force automation software takes sales and service data in real-time and transmits it to a mobile interface. Through the interface, field personnel can communicate in real-time from a specified location. There are two distinct field force automation software—software dedicated to sales data and software dedicated to customer service. However, there are several software that offers both the capabilities in a single solution. For instance, field service management focuses exclusively on scheduling and dispatching, working with drivers route to customer locations, and documenting specific customer needs on-site.

The field force automation market is fragmented with a number of large and mid-size players offering solutions to the end-user. These providers spend a significant amount in research and development in order to understand user requirements so that they can develop and update features in their software solution.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Field Force Automation Market has been segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on component, the field force automation market has been segmented into solution and service. The service segment has been further categorized into consulting, integration and implementation service and training & support service. The solution segment accounted for the larger share in the year 2018. Enterprises of all sizes are investing in deploying the solution in order to effectively manage filed forces, which is driving the demand for field force automation solutions. The service segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. On-premise solution accounted for the larger share in the year 2018, however, cloud-based filed force automation solution is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Since cloud-based solutions are affordable and easy to use and manage, its demand is expected to increase among small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on organization size, the field force automation market has been divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprise accounted for the larger share in the year 2018, however, medium and small enterprises are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. With cloud-based field force automation solutions being widely available in the market, a large number of small and medium enterprises are investing in the solution and increasing the overall demand. Additionally, globally, the number of small and medium enterprises are continuously increasing, which is driving the growth of the market.

Based on vertical, the field force automation market has been divided into IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and others. The others segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast

Competitive Analysis

The Prominent Players operating in the Field Force Automation Market are ServiceMax, Inc. (US), FieldAssist (India), SalesDiary Inc. (India), FieldEZ (US), Folio3 Software Inc. (US), Channelplay Limited (India), VisitBasis Tech, LLC (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), Acumatica (US), Leadsquared (India), Kloudq Technologies (India), Accruent (US) and Nimap Infotech (India)

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global field force automation has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018; it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The key driving factors for the growth of the field force automation market in the region include the growing need for cost-effective and real-time data transmission among enterprises of all sizes.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the research scope, Asia-Pacific has been categorized into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Significant growth in the country can be attributed to growth in a number of enterprises and their need to effectively manage field force.

