 Global Antivenom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

Antivenom Market in South korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomoSouth korea bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antivenom in China, including the following market information:

South korea Antivenom Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South korea Antivenom Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Vials)

South korea Antivenom Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Vials)

Top Five Competitors in South korea Antivenom Market 2019 (%)

The global Antivenom market was valued at 898.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 991.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Antivenom market size in South korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antivenom manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Antivenom production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

South korea Antivenom Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Vials)

South korea Antivenom Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polyvalent antivenom

Monovalent antivenom

South korea Antivenom Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Vials)

South korea Antivenom Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Antivenom Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Antivenom Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South korea Antivenom Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Vials)

Total South korea Antivenom Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CSL Behring

Merck & Co.

BTG Plc

Pfizer

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation

Rare Disease Therapeutics

Flynn Pharma

Vins Bioproducts

