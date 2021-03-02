Synthetic Vision System Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Garmin, Genesys Aerosystems, Honeywell, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Aspen Avionics, Safran, Avidyne, Embraer, DASSAULT AVIATION

Study of Synthetic Vision System Industry on Market Strategy, Industry Share, Growth Factors, Revenues, Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts. It helps identify each of the significant hurdles to growth, apart from identifying trends in the Synthetic Vision System market.

The synthetic vision system (SVS) provides three-dimensional data into intuitive displays. The provided data helps the flight crews to enhance situational awareness. SVS is enhancing situational awareness for pilots and reduces workload specifically during the situation such as high pitch rate phase of flight, specific procedures, low visibility weather conditions, unfamiliar airports, and others. It provides enhanced control and relief to pilots by early detection of errors before it proceeds into a dangerous situation. The system is reducing the incidence of controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) events by improving flight safety.

The global synthetic vision system market is a moderately competitive market with various global and regional players present on the market. The commercial aviation sector is adopting the technology at a faster rate. Also, advancement in cameras and vision technologies is boosting the synthetic vision system market. The military aviation segment shifts toward utilization of existing aircraft fleet will grow in the next few years, as the government is investing a high amount in advanced technology to enhance fleet. There are various factors that drive market growth, including factors such as the growing number of aircraft fleets and the rising demand for 3D vision systems. Factors that serve as a business opportunity include the increasing growth of the retrofit and after markets services, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the synthetic vision system market. In the current scenario, countries such as the US, India, China, and others are enhancing their aircraft fleet which drives the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Garmin Ltd

Genesys Aerosystems

Honeywell International Inc

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Aspen Avionics, Inc.

Safran

Avidyne Corporation

Embraer Group

DASSAULT AVIATION

The global synthetic vision system market is segmented on the basis of display system, aircraft type, and application.

The global synthetic vision system market is segmented on the basis of display system, aircraft type, and application. On the basis of display system, market is segmented as primary flight display, navigation display, head-up and helmet mounted display, and others. On the basis of aircraft type, market is segmented as fixed-wing and rotary-wing. On the basis of application, market is segmented as military aviation and commercial aviation.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Synthetic Vision System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Synthetic Vision System Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Synthetic Vision System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Synthetic Vision System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

