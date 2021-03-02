E-Pharmacy Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “E-Pharmacy Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , e-pharmacy is an online pharmacy, which operates over the internet and provides medicines to consumers through mail or shipping companies. The ePharmacy cuts down the long chain of distributors and directly provides medicine to the end user at a lesser price.

Key Market Trends:

The Prescription Drugs Segment, under Drug Type, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The over-the-counter (OTC) segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the high prevalence of chronic conditions, which is leading to the rising demand for various drugs and healthcare products. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by various nations, for instance, Safe Medicines India (2016), which supported 60 new start-ups that emerged in India for online pharmacies.

The prescription drugs segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing implementation of e-prescriptions, as well as the strict regulatory policies about the online pharmacies leading to the improved quality of drugs to be sold.

The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the E-pharmacy Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America accounts for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to more number of internet users and higher adoption to online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, USFDA is spreading awareness among people, about purchasing prescription medicine from online pharmacies, in order to avoid the circumstances of people falling prey to unbranded and harmful drugs.

Detailed TOC of E-Pharmacy Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Number of Internet Consumers

4.2.2 Increased Access to Web-based and Online Services

4.2.3 Rising Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Skin Care

5.2.2 Dental

5.2.3 Cold and Flu

5.2.4 Vitamins

5.2.5 Weight Loss

5.2.6 Other Product Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CVS Health Corporation

6.1.2 DocMorris

6.1.3 Express Scripts Holding Company

6.1.4 Giant Eagle Inc.

6.1.5 Optum Rx Inc.

6.1.6 Rowlands Pharmacy

6.1.7 The Kroger Co.

6.1.8 Walgreen Co.

6.1.9 Walmart Stores Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

