France Dental Devices Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Dental devices are tools that dental professionals use to provide dental treatment. They include tools to examine, manipulate, treat, restore, and remove teeth and the surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues.

Key Market Trends:

Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share in Treatment Type

In the treatment segment of the French dental device market, prosthodontic equipment is believed to have the largest market share in the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous counts of the tools that are used for the dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is also a growing demand for dental prostheses across the nation due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of the prosthodontics equipment is that people are giving more attention to the appearance, which is making them to compulsively opt for the prostheses in case of dental issues that require one. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental devices market is expected to grow.

Detailed TOC of France Dental Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Ageing Population

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.3 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

4.2.4 Innovation in Dental Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Cost of Surgeries

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Systems and Parts

5.1.2 Dental Implant

5.1.3 Crown and Bridge

5.1.4 Dental Laser

5.1.4.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.4.2 Gas Lasers

5.1.4.3 Solid State Lasers

5.1.4.4 Diode Laser

5.1.4.5 Other Dental Lasers

5.1.5 Radiology Equipment

5.1.5.1 Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.5.2 Panoramic X-ray Unit

5.1.5.3 Cephalometric X-ray Units

5.1.5.4 Digital Sensors

5.1.5.5 Other Radiology Equipment

5.1.6 Dental Biomaterial

5.1.7 Dental Chair and Equipment

5.1.8 Other Dental Device

5.1.8.1 Laboratory Machines and Accessories

5.1.8.2 Hygiene Maintenance

5.1.8.3 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.9 Dental Consumables

5.2 Treatment

5.2.1 Orthodontic

5.2.2 Endodontic

5.2.3 Peridontic

5.2.4 Prosthodontic

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Carestream Dental Ltd

6.1.3 Danaher Corp.

6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.6 Nobel Biocare Services AG

6.1.7 Planmeca Oy

6.1.8 SDI Limited

6.1.9 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

