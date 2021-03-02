Teeth Whitening Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Teeth Whitening Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , teeth whitening is the procedure of bleaching teeth to make them whiter and more presentable. The demand for teeth whitening, in societies around the world, has been gaining popularity in the recent years. Teeth whitening products are simple, non-invasive treatments that effectively change the color of tooth enamel. It has become virtually hassle-free for anyone looking to whiten their teeth, with a variety of products that are presently available in the market. The market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

The Whitening Toothpaste Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Toothpaste contains coarse abrasives, which function by abrading the stains on the surface of the tooth, giving a whitening effect. The effects of the long-term use of this kind of toothpaste are still unclear. A study from Roy Morgan revealed that, in 2014, 93% of Australian grocery-buyers bought whitening toothpaste in an average six-month period, with Colgate being the most popular brand by far. The whitening toothpaste is in huge demand, due to its quick result and affordable price. Rise in population is also helping in contributing toward the growth in the market. Improvements in product efficacy achieved through advancements in technology are enabling premium brands to effectively compete, by offering superior product features and therapeutic benefits.

In 2016, Colgate launched a specialized whitening toothpaste, which claimed that, if used regularly for a week, it can make teeth a shade whiter. Globally, teeth whitening is the largest toothpaste category, with Unilever and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare investing significantly in it.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the teeth whitening market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is anticipated to dominate the teeth whitening market, owing to the growing inclination toward cosmetic dentistry. High adoption of these products is likely to increase in the coming years, since the estimation of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry revealed that around 99% of people think that their smile is their most important social asset. Furthermore, according to the estimates of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, in the United States, 84.6% of the children aged 2-17 years had a dental visit. With increasing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits, accompanied by liquor, soda, tobacco, junk food, caffeine consumption, the discoloration of tooth occurs, which may impact the market growth in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Teeth Whitening Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Oral Hygiene

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Teeth Whitening OTC Products

4.2.3 Stigma Associated with Discoloration of Teeth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness among Rural Population

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Whitening Toothpaste

5.1.2 Whitening Gels and Strips

5.1.3 White Light Teeth Whitening Device

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline sales

5.2.2 Online sales

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Brodie & Stone

6.1.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

6.1.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.1.4 Dr. Fresh LLC

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 GLO Science

6.1.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.9 Unilever

6.1.10 Procter & Gamble

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

