Endoscopy Devices Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

The endoscopy devices market has been segmented on the basis of type of device, application, and geography. The device type segmentation includes endoscopy device, endoscopic operative device, and visualization equipment. The endoscopes segment includes a rigid endoscope, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscopes. The endoscopic operative devices further include an irrigation/suction system, access device, wound protector, insufflation device, operative manual instrument, and other endoscopic operative devices. Whereas, the visualization equipment is further segmented by endoscopic camera, SD visualization system, and HD visualization system. By application, the market is segmented into gastroenterology, pulmonology, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ENT surgery, gynecology, neurology, and urology.

The Gynecology Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market

A large share of the gynecology segment is due to the fact that the gynecologic laparoscopic procedure is one of the common, minimally-invasive procedure performed to obtain a clear picture of the pelvic region. Uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes can be examined with a pelvic laparoscopy. Laparoscopic devices are also used for fibroids removal, uterus, ovarian cysts, lymph nodes, or an ectopic pregnancy, detection of cancer of the ovary, uterus, and cervix.

Furthermore, the gastroenterology segment is a close second, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The alarming rise of lifestyle diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel diseases (like Crohn’s, non-alcoholic fatty liver, and colon cancer), liver, pancreas, and gallbladder, has been driving the market for GI endoscopy.

The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, the United States dominates the market for endoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. An increasing number of treatments, along with a rising population that exhibits a higher prevalence of GI disorders, are driving the growth of the market. Mild GERD is estimated to affect 60% of the population in the United States, nearly half of which experience it on a weekly basis. Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with approximately 150,000 diagnosed, annually. The number of annual gastro-intestinal procedures is also likely to grow, due to the growing prevalence of digestive disorders affecting all divisions of the population, and the expanding therapeutic capabilities of endoscopy devices.

Furthermore, the increasing preference for less invasive surgeries and treatment possibilities continues to fuel technological advancements in the US endoscopic devices market. This is allowing surgeons to treat more conditions, without resorting to open surgery.

Detailed TOC of Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis

4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians

4.3.2 Infections Caused by Few Endoscopes

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope

5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope

5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope

5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope

5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device

5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System

5.1.2.2 Access Device

5.1.2.3 Wound Protector

5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device

5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument

5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices

5.1.3 Visualization Equipment

5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera

5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System

5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Gastroenterology

5.2.2 Pulmonology

5.2.3 Orthopedic Surgery

5.2.4 Cardiology

5.2.5 ENT Surgery

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Neurology

5.2.8 Urology

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 Conmed Corporation

6.1.3 Cook Medical

6.1.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.6 Fujifilm Holdings

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Olympus Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

