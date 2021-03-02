United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The United States healthcare information exchange market has been segmented on the basis of the implementation model, setup type, application, exchange type, and component. Market segments have been further sub-divided into respective sub-segments. For instance, the implementation model segment has been divided into centralized/consolidated models, decentralized/federated models, and hybrid models.

Key Market Trends:

The Decentralized/Federated Model is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The decentralized/federated model segment holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its share during the forecast period. In a federated HIE, there is no master database. In this model, each healthcare provider is responsible for maintaining the records of their individual patients. In this model, the main function of HIE is to facilitate the providers in exchanging patient records among themselves, when the need arises. The salient distinction of a federated model is that there is no central database from which a previously compiled, the comprehensive medical record is stored and can be downloaded. The advantages, such as low conflicts related to data ownership and compartmentalization of data, which makes it less vulnerable to data thefts, along with lower implementation costs when compared to other models, are leading to its high adoption rates.

Detailed TOC of United States Healthcare Information Exchange Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electronic Health Records Resulting in the Expansion of the Market

4.2.2 Government Support via Various Programs and Incentives

4.2.3 Reduction in Healthcare Cost and Improved Efficacy

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Huge Initial Infrastructural Investment

4.3.2 Slow Return on Investment

4.3.3 Data Privacy and Security Concerns

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Implementation Model

5.1.1 Centralized/Consolidated Models

5.1.2 Decentralized/Federated Models

5.1.3 Hybrid Model

5.2 Setup Type

5.2.1 Private

5.2.2 Public

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Internal Interfacing

5.3.2 Secure Messaging

5.3.3 Workflow Management

5.3.4 Web Portal Development

5.3.5 Patient Safety

5.4 Exchange Type

5.4.1 Direct Exchange

5.4.2 Query-based Exchange

5.4.3 Consumer-mediated Exchange

5.5 Component

5.5.1 Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

5.5.2 Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

5.5.3 Record Locator Service (RLS)

5.5.4 Clinical Data Repository

5.5.5 Other Components

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cerner Corporation

6.1.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

6.1.3 Mckesson Corporation

6.1.4 Eclinical Works

6.1.5 Covisint Corporation

6.1.6 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

6.1.7 Infor Inc.

6.1.8 Optum Inc.

6.1.9 Medicity Inc.

6.1.10 Epic Corporation Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

