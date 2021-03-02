Non-lethal Weapons Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Non-lethal Weapons Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that can cause pain/irritation/uneasiness to any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions. Non-lethal weapons also cover barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area.

Ammunition Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

At present, the ammunition segment has the highest market share out of all the segments. Technological advancements are likely to lead to the development of new non-lethal ammunition in the future, which may propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The different types of non-lethal ammunition are rubber bullets, wax bullets, plastic bullets, bean bag rounds, and sponge grenades. Rubber bullets are rubber or rubber-coated projectiles that are fired from standard firearms or dedicated riot guns. They are used for short range practice, animal control, and riot control. Rubber projectiles have been replaced by other materials as rubber tends to bounce uncontrollably. Wax bullets are most commonly used for indoor pistol target practice. The projectiles are made from melted paraffin, bee wax, or candle, and they are propelled only by a primer.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the non-lethal weapons market, North America has generated the highest revenue among all regions. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. With the escalating tensions in the Kashmir Valley and protests all over India, during the past few years, the demand for less-lethal weapons has increased. Occasional riots and civil unrest, such as demonstrations and protests in cities in eastern China, often in connection with labor-related, environmental, and educational issues, have led to the police forces resorting to the use of non-lethal ammunition, which, collectively, shall have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.1.1 Anti – vehicle

5.1.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.4.3 Teargas

5.1.4.4 Pepper Spray

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.2 By Use

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Switzerland

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

6.4.2 Combined Systems Inc. (Penn Arms)

6.4.3 Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

6.4.4 FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI SpA

6.4.5 FN HERSTAL

6.4.6 ISPRA Ltd

6.4.7 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

6.4.8 LRAD Corp

6.4.9 NonLethal Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 United Tactical Systems LLC (Pepperball Technologies)

6.4.11 Raytheon Company

6.4.12 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.13 RUAG Group

6.4.14 TASER International (Axon)

6.4.15 Safariland LLC

6.4.16 Zarc International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

