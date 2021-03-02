Intraocular Lens Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Intraocular Lens Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Several types of intraocular lenses are available in the market, to improve vision. As per the , the global intraocular lens market is segmented by product (monofocal, accommodative, mulltifocal, and toric intraocular lens), end user (hospitals, ambulatory centers, and other centers), and major geographical locations.

Key Market Trends:

Accommodative IOL is the Segment Under Product, which is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period.

Accommodative intraocular lenses are known to accommodate well with post-surgical changes, as compared to that of monofocal IOLs. These are preferred by patients suffering from macular degeneration, as they support the eye muscles in focusing on intermediate and distant objects. These lenses are widely used in the treatment of presbyopia and astigmatism. Moreover, the monofocal intraocular lens is the first choice for many, as it can provide the best image quality after the surgery and, thus, has the largest share of around 30% in the market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Provide the Fastest Growth to the Intraocular Lens Market over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in terms of revenue. China and India are expected to show the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for the intraocular lens market in emerging countries are government initiatives to include eye care in social security systems, a rise in geriatric population, increasing cataract cases, and projected rise in diabetic population.

Diabetic patients are susceptible to macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract. Hence the increase in the diabetic population results in the rising need for IOLs. India accounted for a diabetic population of 50.8 million whereas the Eastern and Western Pacific regions accounted for 59 million and 77 million diabetic patients respectively according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Other factors contributing high to this market growth is the medical tourism industry and massive patient pool. Also, the increasing initiatives of government and non-government organizations to provide affordable eye care in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost market growth.

Detailed TOC of Intraocular Lens Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Ophthalmic Issues

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Cataract in the Diabetic Population

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Advanced Premium IOLs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of IOLs

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Monofocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.2 Accommodative Intraocular Lens

5.1.3 Multifocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.4 Toric Intraocular Lens

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers

5.2.3 Other Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb)

6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.4 EyeKon Medical Inc.

6.1.5 HOYA CORPORATION

6.1.6 HumanOptics AG

6.1.7 Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

6.1.8 Lenstec Inc.

6.1.9 Rayner

6.1.10 STAAR Surgical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

