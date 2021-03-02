Carbon Fiber Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Carbon Fiber Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Carbon Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Carbon Fiber Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Carbon Fiber Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Carbon Fiber Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Carbon Fiber Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Carbon Fiber Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Sector

The carbon fibers are a perfect choice for numerous aerospace and defense applications as they provide strength, endurance, and stability as required.

Conventional metal structures are increasingly being replaced by carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) in aircraft, due to their light yet stiff design structure. From the interior of an airplane or a jet to the rotor blades of a helicopter, composite materials are emerging as an integral part of the aerospace industry.

In the defense industry, the use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) is present in missile defense, ground defense, and military marine.

In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace industry is growing at a fast rate, as many of the countries have increased their spending on defense platforms and technologies. In addition, Southeast Asia continues to be the fastest growing region in terms of passenger travel.

The US aircraft giant, Boeing, and Chinese aviation manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), came together to build a Boeing 737 production system with a capacity of 100 planes in the Zhoushan area of China. Under the collaboration, the company is expected to deliver its first flight in December 2018.

Increasing use of carbon fiber in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market, annually, is expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the carbon fiber market in the aerospace industry in the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market in Europe

Germany is expected to dominate the European carbon fiber market in 2018. Germany remains the country with the largest installed wind power capacity in the European Union. As of 2017, around 10% of the installed capacity in Germany was offshore.

Germany is also one of the major producers of sporting goods and equipment. Global brands, like Adidas and Puma, and domestic brands, like Kettler and Triumph, have manufacturing sites in the country. This is expected to contribute to the demand for carbon fiber during the forecast period.

The country also has the largest number of OEM plants in Europe – with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one third of the total automobile production in Europe.

In addition, Germany invests a great deal of its turnover into R&D (about EUR 4.2 billion in 2017) with focus on development and production of lightweight materials and engine efficiency optimization.

With the growing demand from major end-user industries, the market for carbon fiber is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Carbon Fiber Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient and Lightweight Vehicles

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Usage in Renewable Energy

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Current Scenario

4.5.2 Patent Analysis

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Polyacrtlonitrile (PAN)

5.1.2 Petroleum Pitch and Rayon

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Virgin Fiber (VCF)

5.2.2 Recycled Fiber (RCF)

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Composite Materials

5.3.2 Textiles

5.3.3 Microelectrodes

5.3.4 Catalysis

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.2 Alternative Energy

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.5 Sporting Goods

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 RECYCLED CARBON FIBER

6.1 Comparison with Virgin Carbon Fiber (VCF)

6.2 Supply Demand Analysis

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 A&P Technology Inc.

7.4.2 Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd

7.4.3 DowAksa USA LLC

7.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.4.5 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.6 Holding Company Composite

7.4.7 HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

7.4.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

7.4.9 Nippon Graphite Fiber Co. Ltd

7.4.10 SGL Carbon SE

7.4.11 Solvay

7.4.12 TEIJIN LIMITED

7.4.13 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

7.4.14 ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER CO. LTD (China Composite Group Ltd)

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Increasing Application in the Wind Energy Sector

8.2 Increasing Popularity of Recycled Carbon Fiber

8.3 Emphasis on Usage of Lignin as Raw Material for Carbon Fiber

