Viscose Staple Fiber Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Viscose Staple Fiber market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Woven Fibers

Viscose staple fibers (VSF) or artificial cotton fibers are natural and biodegradable. These fibers are obtained from wood pulp and cotton pulp, which share the characteristics of cotton fibers. These are versatile and easily bendable fibers and have a wide range of application in apparels, home textiles, home furnishings, dress materials, and woven & knitwear.

Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for VSF in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing a healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

In India, the demand for apparels has increased with growing consumer preference, in response to growing foreign textile brands. The demand has been augmented by digitalization, social networking sites, and apps, which help in increasing the sale of garments. Some apparel manufacturers in India state that the growth rate in menswear brands is at 7-10%, while the growth rate of women and kids apparel is around 15-20%. Also, the growing number of working women has increased the demand for women apparel.

Small regions, such as Bangladesh, has witnessed an increase in population and living standards, driving the demand for knitted fabrics.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, increase the demand for the viscose staple fiber during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the VSF market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer and consumer of viscose staple fiber, globally. The country accounts for ~65% of the total globally produced viscose staple fiber owing to the rapidly increasing yarn production. China is the largest clothing producer in the world, and has the largest production capacity for textile products consisting of cotton, manmade fibers, and silk. The major problem faced by the Chinese viscose staple fiber industry is the presence of the surplus production capacities. Additionally, there has been an increase in wages in the country due to which the textile production is expected to shift to low-wage ASEAN countries, ultimately affecting the sales of viscose staple fiber in China. Due to all these factors, the market for viscose staple fiber is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Viscose Staple Fiber Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Apparels and Clothing

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Viscose Fabrics, due to Ambiguity in Cotton Prices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Retaliatory Tariff On Viscose in the United States

4.2.2 Competition from Synthetic Fibers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Production Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Woven (Textile & Apparel)

5.1.2 Non-woven and Specialty

5.1.2.1 Healthcare

5.1.2.2 Automotive

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

6.4.2 Glanzstoff

6.4.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd

6.4.4 Kelheim Fibers GmbH

6.4.5 LENZING AG

6.4.6 Nanjing Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd

6.4.7 SATERI

6.4.8 SNIACE Group

6.4.9 Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd

6.4.10 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Yibin Grace Company Limited (Milan)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Cellulose Fibers in Healthcare Applications

