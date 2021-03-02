Aircraft Paints Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Aircraft Paints Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of the study, the market report covers coatings, primers, and paints for the interior and exterior parts of the aircraft. The market study will also include paints and coatings for parts and components like engine, fuel tank, titanium parts, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Aircraft Accounts for the Highest Market Share

Currently, the commercial aircraft segment dominates the market and it is expected to continue to hold a major share even in 2024. High living standards, low airfares, the growing middle class in large emerging markets, and growth in tourism and travel relative to total consumer spending in major economies are all driving the demand for air travel. The procurement of aircraft by the airlines to cater to the increasing air travel has also increased tremendously. Boeing recorded an order backlog of 5,850 commercial aircraft, whereas, Airbus recorded an order backlog of 7,337 commercial aircraft, by the end of November 2018. Thus, continuous production and deliveries of commercial aircraft are expected during the forecast period. The production and delivery of commercial aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the commercial segment of the aircraft paints market.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Lead the Aircraft Paints Market During the Forecast Period

Growth in air travel, along with increasing military aircraft procurements by growing economies like China and India, is expected to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, to attract passengers, airlines, such as China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines, among others, in the region, are adopting fancy themes, which is expected to increase the demand for the paints market as all the aircraft have to be stripped and repainted once the theme is outdated.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Paints Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Liquid Coating

5.1.2 Power Coating

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Military

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Exterior

5.3.2 Interior

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 DuPont

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 3M Company

6.4.4 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.5 Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co.

6.4.6 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

6.4.7 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.8 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.9 MAPAERO

6.4.10 Henkel AG & Company

6.4.11 IHI Ionbond AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

