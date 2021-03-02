Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Italy Laboratory Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Elderly Population in the Country

– Currently, Italy is facing an issue of decreasing aging population. It is the second-oldest country in the world after Japan, with an estimated 168.7 elderly people per 100 young people.

– At present, about 23% of the total population in Italy is aged between 65 years and older. For the ninth consecutive year, the birth rate in the country has decreased to an average of 1.27 children per family. In 2017, around 464,000 births were recorded, which was 2% less than the previous year.

– During 2017, the number of deaths in the country was around 647,000, which was 5.1% more than in 2016. In relative terms, 10.7 individuals died per every thousand number of inhabitants in 2017, as compared to 10.1 in 2016.

– Italy is one of the first countries to introduce “memory clinics”, which are specifically dedicated to the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Currently, more than 2,000 healthcare staff is working in these units, which includes social workers, nurses, and neurologists playing a central role in the network of healthcare services dedicated to the illnesses, like dementia.

– The ongoing growth in the nation’s elderly population has been contributing to uplifting the number of diagnostic tests conducted in the healthcare sector.

– This growth in laboratory tests has been driving the consumption of laboratory chemicals in the country, which is expected to continue in the coming years, thus continuing to drive the market for laboratory chemicals during the forecast period.

Segmentation – By Healthcare

– Italy ranked third in terms of sales of new medicine, during 2012-2017, after Germany and France, and followed by Spain and the United Kingdom

– Laboratory chemicals are extensively used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Their application ranges from gel filtration to affinity chromatography. Molecular sieving or size exclusion chromatography is becoming highly indispensable to molecular biologist and biochemists.

– Researchers and scientists in Italy are engaged in the separation of macromolecules from smaller molecules for characterizing macromolecules, and determining the molecular weights and molar masses, for the pathological screening of body fluids and structure determination studies.

– Laboratory chemicals are also used in the isolation and purification of biologically active substances, like antibodies, enzymes, lectins, antigens, toxins, and viruses, among other substances.

– Most of the laboratory chemicals that are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry are acidic or basic in nature, consisting of different polymers and copolymers. These are excellent for cross-linking, and are applied for water softening, conditioning, and de-ionionisation. Other applications include removal or recovery of high molecular weight anions and fractional separation of amino acids, organic acids, peptides, metals, inorganic, and rare earth metals. They can also be used for the treatment of sugar solutions, enzymes, and amino acids.

– According to Fondazione GIMBE, for a country that spends less on the healthcare sector than many other Western European countries, Italy recorded only 19% for inefficient or wasteful public healthcare spending.

– The total expenditure of the country in the healthcare sector is increasing on yearly basis, which is expected to increase the demand for laboratory chemicals during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Italy Laboratory Chemicals Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population in the Country

4.1.2 Growing Reuse of Wastewater in the Country

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Public Investments in Education Sector of the Country

4.2.2 Availability of Internal Substitutes for Laboratory Chemicals

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Education

5.1.3 Government

5.1.4 Healthcare

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BD BioScience

6.4.2 BioMerieux SA

6.4.3 BiosYnth SRL

6.4.4 Carlo Erba Reagents SRL

6.4.5 Exacta+Optech Labcenter SpA

6.4.6 Fujifilm Wako Chemicals

6.4.7 GE Healthcare

6.4.8 Merck KGaA

6.4.9 Nova Chimica SRL

6.4.10 Sigma-Aldrich SRL (Acquired by Merck)

6.4.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.4.12 VWR International SRL

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments in the Italian Diagnostics Industry

