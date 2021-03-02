Israel Commercial Real Estate Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Israel Commercial Real Estate Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of Israeli commercial real estate market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview is covered in the report

Office

Industrial

By Property Type Retail

Hotels

Other Property Types

Key Market Trends:

Shortage of Building Land and Labor Availability

– The current major problems of the industry are shortage of building land, the shortage of labor, and the regulatory regime under which the industry operates. However, the problem regarding shortage of land has somewhat abated.

– Most of the land marketed by the Israel Land Authority is for target price projects. The Finance Ministry now allows entrepreneurs who have won the land tenders to use 60% of the land for target price projects (that is for young couples or for families who do not own a home).

– The remaining 40% of the land can be used to build houses for the general public. This has greatly improved the problem of land scarcity in the country. The next big problem is the shortage of construction workers. That is one of the major reasons for the rise in the production costs, which has risen greatly in the past five years.

– This problem will be alleviated by the agreement with China, which will bring in Chinese construction workers. Although the Palestinian construction workers are very well trained, there is a problem with their work timings, despite their excellent work.

– The shortage of land and workers poses a problem for the developers and the government alike. In order to solve the problem of housing shortage and rising prices, they must make land available and make sure that there is sufficient work force for the current needs.

– The current accumulated shortage of housing is 149,000. Since 2000, housing starts have usually been less than the annual creation of households.

– Construction of nearly 58,000 houses was completed in 2016 and during the past five years, the annual average numbered to 54,000 houses. In 2016, housing starts were 53,300. The average annual housing starts during the past five years was 48,840.

Property Investment in Israel is Evolving to Offer Ample and Flexible Opportunities

– Investing in various types of commercial properties and/or private residential projects is a practice, which is emerging as an increasingly viable alternative. The market is evolving to broaden its offering and cater to the foreign investors’ needs.

– Financial experts, global asset managers, and government representatives say the property market is a solid and attractive alternative to others.

– This is mainly due to the fact that despite the mounting anticipation of a drop in Israeli real estate prices, property prices remain impervious and continue to rise year over year.

– This is further compounded by the fact that, in the face of indications that Israel’s economy is slowing down, the slower 3.2% growth rate expected this year, is still a faster pace than most economies in the United States or Europe.

– Looking beyond the financial aspects of this type of transaction, there are many emotional aspects that are driving foreign investments in real estate in Israel, namely Zionism and the rising anti-Semitism in the world.

Detailed TOC of Israel Commercial Real Estate Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Technological Innovations

5.6 PESTLE Analysis

5.7 Industry Policies and Government Regulations

5.8 Insights on Existing and Upcoming Projects in Israel

5.9 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 Offices

6.2 Industrial

6.3 Retail

6.4 Hotels

6.5 Other Property Types

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7.1 Private Equity in Real Estate

7.2 FDI in Real Estate

8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Arko Holdings Ltd

8.2 Ashtrom Group Ltd

8.3 Gazit-Globe Ltd

8.4 Azrieli Group Ltd

8.5 Melisron Ltd

8.6 Elbit Imaging Ltd

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

10 APPENDIX

