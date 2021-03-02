IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is a concept for an integrated network of telecommunications carriers that would facilitate the use of Internet Protocol for packet communications in all known forms over wireless or landline. Instant Messaging (IM), VoIP, VoLTE, and VoWiFi are the major services that make use of the IMS architecture. As all these services making use of data, the need for session management controllers is expected to emerge in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Emergence of 5G Offers Potential Opportunities

– 5G technology is expected to fundamentally transform the role that telecommunications technology is playing in society. Further, it will enable pervasive digitalization of a hyper-connected society, where not only are all people connected to the network whenever needed, but also many other devices/things virtually creating the society with everything connected.

– 5G development requires more spectrum resources, especially low-frequency resources with good penetrating capabilities.IMS deployment has entered the fast lane. According to statistics of GSMA, 138 carriers around the world had launched IMS-based VoLTE networks by May 2018.

– For operators to retain the voice and messaging business and stay relevant to their customers they have the opportunity to provide innovative, cost-efficient and interoperable communication services. And thus, IMS provides one common system for all IP-based communication services, for both consumers and business users.

– Further, 5G will enable new use cases such as in smart cities, smart agriculture, logistics, and public safety agencies. Thus the growth of 5G will offer a huge opportunity for IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market to blossom.

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others such factors are expected to drive market growth.

– Moreover, India is the world’s second largest telecommunications market, with 1,206.22 million subscribers as of March 2018. Further, IBEF forecasted that the number of internet subscribers in the country is expected to double by 2021 to 829 million and overall IP traffic is expected to grow four-fold at a CAGR of 30 percent by 2021.

– In addition, the government of India is proactive in providing room for growth for telecom companies. For instance, the government of India has introduced the ‘Digital India’ program under which all the sectors such as healthcare, retail, etc. will be connected through the internet. In the result of such initiative, the IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) services market

is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Detailed TOC of IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Lte And Volte and Emergence of 5G

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Multimedia Services

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Instant Messaging

5.1.2 VoIP

5.1.3 VoLTE

5.1.4 VoWiFi

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Samsung Networks

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc

6.1.3 CommVerge Solutions

6.1.4 Ericsson AB

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Nokia Corporation

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Ribbon Communications

6.1.10 ZTE Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

