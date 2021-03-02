Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, an intrauterine device (IUD or coil) is a small contraceptive device, often ‘T’-shaped, containing either copper or levonorgestrel, which is inserted into the uterus. It is one form of long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective type of reversible birth control. IUDs are highly effective, have minimal systemic effects, and involve only one contraceptive decision every three, five, or 10 years depending on the IUD chosen. Types include hormone-releasing IUDs (effective for 3 years or 5 years, depending on the type) and a copper-bearing IUD (effective for 10 to 12 years).

Key Market Trends:

The Copper Intrauterine Device Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Copper IUDs have been in the market for a long time, since about 1988, earlier than the hormonal IUDs. Paragard used to be marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals since the year 2016 but in the year 2017, the company sold its Paragard division to CooperSurgical. However, Paragard was approved in the year 1984 and is available in the United States since the year 1988. It releases copper ions that are toxic to the sperm and prevents fertilization. They are usable for up to 10 years. Paragard was the only copper IUD available in many countries, including the United States, till 2015. Liletta is another copper IUD that was launched in 2015. It has become popular in Europe. The FDA, United States, had also given approval for the same. The companies, Allergan PLC and Medicines360, with their collaboration in 2015, started marketing the Liletta Copper IUD in the United States market. The FDA approved it for only three years but extended the approval for five years in 2018. One of the advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion. They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

IUDs are one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, and the interest in this method is growing among women and healthcare providers. The US market has shown the greatest demand in the use of both hormone-free copper, as well as hormone-based IUDs. It is the primary form of contraceptives used among the female US citizens. Because of its role as an emergency contraceptive, the market is witnessing a stiff increase in its demand. Hormonal IUDs are also trending in the US market, which is approved by the FDA. The three most common types of hormonal IUDs available and trending in the US market are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has now developed new guidelines to make IUDs popular among patients. It has been endorsed by the American Academic of Pediatrics as the first line of contraceptive option for teenage girls. Thus, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and awareness among the population, the North American intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Innovations Leading to Effective Contraception and Less Side Effects

4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies

4.2.3 Supportive Government Initiatives and Private Firms for the Prevention of Unwanted Abortions and Pregnancies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Causing Pelvic Inflammatory Infection (PID)

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hormonal Intrauterine Device

5.1.2 Copper Intrauterine Device

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Gynecology Clinics

5.2.3 Community Health Care Centers

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.4 DKT International

6.1.5 Egemen International

6.1.6 Mona Lisa NV

6.1.7 Pregna International Limited

6.1.8 Prosan International BV

6.1.9 SMB Corporation of India

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

