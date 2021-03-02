Internet of Things in Banking Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Internet of Things in Banking Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Internet of things in banking market is showing fast digitization and mobilization in the banking and financial services business. Businesses are exploring the opportunity of IoT in finance to leverage data and to minimalize the risks that are endemic to this sector. Organizations in retail banking, faster payments, improved operability (to support the move to open banking) and additional responsive mobile services are the main points of focus for innovation.

Key Market Trends:

Cybersecurity Applications Drive the Market Growth

– Today customer expectations, technological capabilities, regulatory requirements, demographics and economics are together creating a crucial change. This leads to the need for banking institutions to get ahead of these challenges and adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

– Financial sector faced almost three times the cyber attacks as compared to that of the other industries. Data breaches (both internal through fraud and external through cyber criminals) leads to the exponential rise in costs.

– Ongoing threats related to IoT devices will force banks to tighten security layers, including patchable firmware/software and controlled privilege access. New regulations will be driven by large scale attacks using IoT to amplify the attack by the help of wearable devices. Wearables such as smartwatches are poised to become the future of the retail banking experience, according to Samsung Insights. One example is that banks could use Bluetooth beacons to push personal greetings to customers’ smartwatches when they enter a banking location.

– There is an increased rate in data breaches in the United States annually. The main segment is the banking sector and the privileged misuse and web attack is the main reason for it, where the hackers use malicious code and software to alter computer code. Recent news says that HSBC Bank customers had personal information exposed as a result of a data breach by unauthorized users in US.

– Security solutions like Attila’s GoSilent are designed to detect and prevent cyber attacks from a wide spectrum of sources.GoSilent locks down access to the networks of banking institutions by securing all the endpoints – such as servers, mobile devices, printer/scanners, laptops and desktops.

– Enforcing Multi-Factor Authentication usually for physical access control, use of virtual private networks, prevention of counterfeit by Chip assembly integrator are the key trends in the cybersecurity applications which will enhance the market.

North America to Account for a Significant Share

– North America has many of the largest banks, which has a major effect to drive the market for IoT in banking. The convergence of operational and information technology and increasing use of IoT devices in product, application, and premises monitoring for connected banking are some of the factors driving the IoT in Banking in North America.

– The U.S. is the largest market for IoT security solutions in banking beacuse of having large number of banks with large number of data breaches news.

– Many banks now provide applications for popular wearables like Apple Watch and FitPay, which is already working with Bank of America. Amazon is too planning to let customers zap each other cash with Alexa, and then deposit the money in an Amazon-branded checking account.

– Diebold, a US financial and security services corporation, went even further and designed a smart ATM. If anyone wants to withdraw some cash, a person should simply schedule a session via a mobile app, walk up to the nearest ATM and choose one of the available verification options.

– Due to latest innovation in the banking sector, the market is readily growing in North America region.

Detailed TOC of Internet of Things in Banking Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Wearable Technologies are Gaining Popularity Due to Widespread Adoption

4.3.2 Security and Privacy Protection For the Customers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Greater Vulnerability to Cyber Attacks by IoT End Point Usage

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type of Software Solution

6.1.1 Real-time Streaming Analytics

6.1.2 Security

6.1.3 Data Management

6.1.4 Remote Monitoring

6.1.5 Other Software Solutions

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Cybersecurity

6.2.2 Customer Relationship Management

6.2.3 Logistics

6.2.4 Product Management and Planning

6.2.5 Marketing

6.2.6 Other Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Vodafone Group PLC

7.1.2 Infosys Limited

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Temenos Group AG

7.1.5 Allerin Technologies

7.1.6 SAP AG

7.1.7 Software AG

7.1.8 Ranosys Technologies

7.1.9 Capgemini SE

7.1.10 Tibbo Systems

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

