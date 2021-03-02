Intelligent Transport Systems Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Intelligent Transport Systems Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the application of sensing, analysis, control, and communications technologies in transportation in order to improve safety, mobility, and efficiency. They can be applied to different modes of transport like roadways, railways, airways.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Roadways are Becoming very Popular

– Roadways is the fastest-growing sector in the intelligent transport systems market. The increasing number of commercial fleets all over the world due to the increasing e-commerce activities and manufacturing activities is encouraging many logistics players to deploy proper asset monitoring and management systems.

– Companies, like GE Capital and AT&T have adopted telematics fleet solutions for continuous monitoring of fleet and real-time location status, which helps these companies schedule trips that would reduce the cost of maintenance and increase the driver’s productivity.

– Countries like the United States, Germany, and India, have increased their investments in the intelligent transport systems and have established laws that make telematics installations mandatory in many of the vehicle segment. The major concern for road safety, as these countries face high accident mortality rates, is driving the growth of the ITS market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– North America is the most advanced market for ITS. The region is equipped with several ITS systems in place, in order to manage the increasing traffic and public transportation system.

– The region is witnessing exponential growth in the sales of commercial drones, along with countries like the United States imposing strong laws on drone pilots and registrations. Hence it is expected to create a huge demand for ITS systems in the airways sector over the forecast period.

– In the case of passenger and commercial road vehicles, North America has a strong demand for dedicated short-range communication devices that prevent traffic jams, which is ultimately driving the demand for ITS systems in the region.

Target Audience of Intelligent Transport Systems Market :

Key Reasons to Intelligent Transport Systems Market Report:

Detailed TOC of Intelligent Transport Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Efficient Traffic Management

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Parking Management Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity Regarding Interoperability between User & Control Unit

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.1 Roadways

5.1.2 Railways

5.1.3 Airways

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS)

5.2.2 Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

5.2.3 Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

5.2.4 Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-Premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Siemens AG

6.1.2 Thales Group

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Garmin International Inc

6.1.5 Addco LLC

6.1.6 TomTom NV

6.1.7 Cubic Corporation

6.1.8 FLIR Systems

6.1.9 Lanner Electronics Inc.

6.1.10 Denso Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

