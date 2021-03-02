Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are highly integrated and compact power modules. They enable the optimal utilization of power, in a wide range of industries. They are widely used in consumer electronics, servo drives, transportation, renewable energy, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Renewable Energy to Drive the Adoption Rate for Intelligent Power Modules

– IPM applications in the renewable energy sector include usage in wind turbine inverters (both off-shore and on-shore), photovoltaic inverters, and micro-inverters.

– It is expected that around one-third of global power needs would be addressed by solar and wind energies, by 2040. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the market studied, as IPM forms a critical component of these power architectures.

– With over 100 countries generating power from wind and a projected ten-fold increase in global production of electricity from wind, the market studied is projected to experience a boost.

– The increasing deployment of off-shore wind networks involving power transmission systems, based on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, where IPM is an essential component, is driving the market studied.

North America to Emerge as a Prominent Market for IPM

– North America is one of the most important regions in the market studied, owing to the presence of several established players in the region.

– The United States has one of the largest automotive markets across the globe, and is home to several global automotive and auto parts manufacturers. Some of the major automobile manufacturers based out of the region include Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. Tesla is at the forefront of technological innovation.

– With billions of dollars invested in the United States, the automotive industry, directly and indirectly, employs hundreds of thousands of US citizens. It was estimated that the automotive industry annually spends nearly USD 105 billion on R&D, worldwide, about USD 18 billion of which is spent in the United States, to incorporate newer and more advanced sensors into automobiles.

– With this growth in the automotive industry that is further expected to result in growth in hyrbid electric vehciles and autonomous cars, IPM in the region will witness an increased adoption as they will be used for better in-vehcile features.

