Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.

Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific

At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverable

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Content

5.1.2 Hardware

5.1.3 Connectivity

5.2 Fit

5.2.1 Retrofit

5.2.2 Linefit

5.3 Class

5.3.1 Economy Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 First Class

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 Australia

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Russia

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 North America

5.4.3.1 United States

5.4.3.2 Canada

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 South Africa

5.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 Latin America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Mexico

5.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales SA

6.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

6.4.4 Viasat Inc.

6.4.5 Gogo LLC

6.4.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.7 Kontron AG

6.4.8 Collins Aerospace

6.4.9 Safran

6.4.10 digEcor Inc.

6.4.11 Inmarsat PLC

6.4.12 Stellar Entertainment*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

