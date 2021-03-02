Inertial Measurement Unit Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Inertial Measurement Unit Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Inertial measurement units (IMUs) is a self-contained system that measures linear and angular motion, usually with a triad of gyroscopes and triad of accelerometers. IMUs are basically used to maneuver aircraft and spacecraft. IMU is being segregated by gyroscopes, accelerometers, and magnetometers as components. In terms of grade, IMU is divided as marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, space grade, and commercial grade.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Sector to Account for a Major Share

– IMUs used in defense applications comprise the best-in-class bias stability and performance metrics. High-end IMUs for defense applications represent one of the largest markets in the inertial systems sector. They are widely used in defense ships, military fighters, nuclear missiles, short/medium- and long-range missiles, guided munitions, and military helicopters.

– Defense-based applications are known to deploy two inertial navigational systems, in order to tackle redundancy and offer high fault tolerance. For instance, considering the use of high-end inertial systems in military helicopters. Military helicopters can be broadly categorized into special mission helicopters and combative rotorcrafts.

– FOG-based gyroscopes (as part of IMUs) are usually preferred in defense applications, when performance is considered the key criteria. Furthermore, the emergence of MEMS-based IMUs enabled a wider adoption in defense-based application. Usually, they are coupled with other forms of navigational systems to account for bias errors.

– Defense-based applications (especially in the United States, which represents the largest market for high-end IMUs) are governed by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These bodies impose regulations, concerning trade and exchange of information on defense-related technology, to maintain the integrity and prevent the transfer of information to anti-government institutions.

North America to Lead the Market

– North America is expected to hold the largest market share, mainly attributed to the high defense budgets. The United States allocates the maximum budget for defense spending. For 2019, the United States’ defense spending is predicted to be more than USD 681 billion. With the country accounting for more than 38% of the overall defense expenditure, the market is expected to remain a dominant sector in the industry.

– The US military uses a navigation-grade inertial measurement unit developed by Northrop Grumman. This miniaturized unit is based on MEMS technology, to enable navigation by sensing acceleration and angular motion, providing data outputs used by vehicle control systems for guidance.

– According to Boeing, in 2018, the demand for commercial airplanes is expected to increase, due to rising passenger traffic and upcoming airplane retirements. The company forecasts the need for 42,730 new jets, which are expected to be valued at USD 6.3 trillion over the next 20 years.

– The increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft created huge potential market opportunities for IMUs. The US aerospace industry exports more than 60% of the total aerospace production. As a result various foreign firms are attracted to the US aerospace market, as it is the largest market in the world, employing a skilled and hospitable workforce, with diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems.

Detailed TOC of Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth of the Defense and Aerospace Sector

4.3.2 Emergence of MEMS Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Complexity, Coupled with High Maintenance Costs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Gyroscopes

6.1.2 Accelerometers

6.1.3 Magnetometers

6.2 By Grade

6.2.1 Marine Grade

6.2.2 Navigation Grade

6.2.3 Tactical Grade

6.2.4 Space Grade

6.2.5 Commercial Grade

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Industrial

6.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3.3 Automotive

6.3.4 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.1.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

7.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.

7.1.5 Thales Group

7.1.6 Memsense LLC

7.1.7 Sensonor Technologies AS

7.1.8 Xsens Technologies BV

7.1.9 Vectornav Technologies LLC

7.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV

7.1.11 ACEINNA Inc.

7.1.12 Safran SA

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

