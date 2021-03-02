Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Industrial X-ray Inspection Equipment and Imaging Software Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Industrial x-ray is a method of non-destructive testing where many types of manufactured components can be examined to verify the internal structure and integrity of the specimen.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market.

– Depending on the type and the manufacturing process of the component being tested, and size and engineering requirements, primarily four radiography methods i.e., film, computed, direct, and real-time are used in the aerospace sector. X-ray inspection applications include the detection of internal defects in thick and complex shapes, and in metallic and non-metallic shapes, and the quality of critical aerospace components, structures, and assemblies.

– The increasing emphasis on safety standards, decreasing service intervals, low emission targets, and the advent of new materials and process are the major factors driving the radiography market in the aerospace segment.

– Conventional x-ray inspection systems are being increasingly replaced with digital systems in aerospace and the latter is expected to completely overshadow the market, except for some critical high-resolution imaging applications.

– This shift has also been fuelled by the advent of common binding standard for the common accreditation, in accordance with the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).

– While the United States and Asia-Pacific have the largest demand for x-ray inspection in the aerospace sector, the increasing usage of aircrafts in the North African and Middle East (NEMA) region is also driving the use of x-ray equipment and imaging solutions.

North America has the Largest Share in the Market

– The major driver for the equipment and imaging software market in the North American region is the regulations and standards mandated by the associations. For instance- regulations set by agencies, like the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), CGSB, etc., are mandating testing as an integral part of the manufacturing and construction projects.

– Furthermore, the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) technical committee adopted the latest version of the ISO 9712 standard. This addresses the issues of the lack of skilled inspectors, as they can now receive their certification in two years rather than five.

– As the United States is one of the early adopters of manufacturing automation, the use of automated solutions in certain areas of testing is expected to address the issue of the lack of skilled personnel, by releasing workers from hard and dangerous, repetitive and monotonous work.

