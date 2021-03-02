Industrial Tapes Market Report 2020-2027 | Latest Trend, Growth & Forecast

The Industrial Tapes Market Research Report Forecast is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with recent trends, size, share, growth analysis, historical, futuristic data, revenue, demand and strategic development.
The entire Industrial Tapes market has been sub-categorized into product type, tape backing material, mode of application, application, end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.
By Product Type
- Filament Tapes
- Aluminum Tapes
- Duct Tapes
- Adhesive Transfer Tapes
- Others
By Tape Backing Material
- Polypropylene
- Paper
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
By Mode of Application
- Pressure Sensitive Application
- Solvent Based Application
- Hot Melt-Based Application
- Acrylic Based Application
By Application:
- Packaging Application
- Masking and Protective Application
- Electrical and Electronic Application
- Specialized Application
- Others
By End-User
- Manufacturing Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction Industry
- Logistics Industry
- Electrical Industry
- Others
The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the industrial tapes market include Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Company, The DOW Chemical Company, VON Roll Holding AG, The 3M Company, etc.. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.
This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for industrial tapes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.
