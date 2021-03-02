Industrial Microbiology Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Industrial Microbiology Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The scope of this report covers several commercial aspects of industrial microbiology, including porter’s five forces analysis, and company profiles of major players. The market segmentation is done by product type, application area, and geography. Industrial microbiology is a division of biotechnology that holds microbial sciences and industries together, which is all about screening, manipulation, and administration of microorganism, in order to produce useful products on a large scale.

Key Market Trends:

The Food and Beverage Industry is Expected to Maintain the Largest Share in the Industrial Microbiology Market

The microbes in this industry are used in various processes, including fermentation testing and microbes in food (probiotics and prebiotics). Microbes also play an important role in the testing of food. In fermentation, these microbes are used for the stabilization and transformation of food materials. There are a large number of microbiological applications, in terms of different food and beverage preparations, globally. Several food and beverage and pharmaceuticals companies have invested in recent years to promote better health. All these factors have increased the use of microbes in fermentation, and thus, helped the growth of the microbiology market.

North America Has the Major Share in the Industrial Microbiology Market

The US industrial microbiology market is expected to be boosted, due to the rapid growth in various industries, like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, agricultural, environmental, and cosmetic. In Canada, as per the Canadian Society of Microbiologists, the applied and environmental microbiology researchers are engaged in various microbiological activities. A large number of applications supported by several companies’ investments, infrastructure development, and growing support from the United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) and Canada Health are the major factors for the growth of the market. Mexico is also dependent on several items imports, especially from the US and Canada. This increases the demand and productions from the industrial microbiology industry in this region.

Detailed TOC of Industrial Microbiology Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Nutraceuticals and Other Fermented Products

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Expenditure and Increasing Innovation

4.2.3 Rising Concern for Food Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Conflicts Regarding Usage of Genetically Modified Organisms in Food Sources

4.3.2 Side-effects Associated with Fermented Food and Beverage Products

4.3.3 Increasing Product Recalls

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Equipment and Systems

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.3 Reagents

5.2 By Application Area

5.2.1 Food and Beverage Industry

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Industry

5.2.3 Agricultural Industry

5.2.4 Environmental Industry

5.2.5 Cosmetic Industry or Personal Care Industry

5.2.6 Other Application Areas

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 UK

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 BioMerieux SA

6.1.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.6 Danaher Corporation

6.1.7 Eppendorf AG

6.1.8 Qiagen NV

6.1.9 Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

