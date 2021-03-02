Immersion Cooling Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Immersion Cooling Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. The heat generated from these systems is directly transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling.

Key Market Trends:

Two-phase Immersion Cooling to Hold Major Share

– Mineral oils are preferred by end users looking for a low-cost, energy-efficient cooling solution. Cooling through mineral oil needs less energy, as it retains heat 1,000 times better than air, and is a great thermal insulator, which allows the equipment to operate well while being submerged.

– Also, mineral-oil-based coolants are cheaper, when compared to engineered or synthetic fluids. For example, mineral oil costs just over USD 10 per gallon, while synthetic fluids, such as 3M Novec 1230 produced by 3M Co., cost over USD 70 per gallon. Also, when compared to air and water medium, mineral oil has a better heat capacity and power efficiency.

– As mineral oil is produced as a primary by-product while converting crude oil into gasoline, there are several established vendors that already serve the cosmetics and industrial sector from where companies could source the product and modify it for their use. However, in the case of synthetic liquids and other substitutes, 3M enjoys a major market share. All the major operators and immersion cooling technologies, including Allied Control Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, ExaSclar Inc., and LiquidMips, use coolants provided by 3M.

North America to Hold Dominant Share

– North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S.

– In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of immersion cooling systems.

– The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.

– In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.

– Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of immersion cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Immersion Cooling Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Evolution of Data Center Cooling

5.2 Energy Consumption and Computing Density Metrics and Key Considerations

5.3 Teardown of Fluid, Processor, GPUs, Racks, and Infrastructure Providers

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Applications

6.1.1 High-performance Computing

6.1.2 Edge Computing

6.1.3 Artificial Intelligence

6.1.4 Cryptocurrency Mining

6.1.5 Other Applications

6.2 By Cooling Fluids

6.2.1 Mineral Oil

6.2.2 Deionized Water

6.2.3 Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

6.2.4 Synthetic Fluids

6.3 By Type

6.3.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling System

6.3.2 Two-phase Immersion Cooling System

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Fujitsu Limited

7.1.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

7.1.3 Submer Technologies

7.1.4 Allied Control Ltd

7.1.5 Asperitas Company

7.1.6 Qcooling LP

7.1.7 Midas Green Technologies

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

