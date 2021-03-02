Hyperloop Technology Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

This “Hyperloop Technology Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Hyperloop is expected to be the fifth mode of transport in the future. At present, hyperloop is in a development stage, and a number of companies have started testing this technology. The scope of the study covers segmentation by system type and by carriage type. The system type segmentation includes capsule, tube, propulsion system and other systems while the carriage type includes passenger and cargo/freight.

Key Market Trends:

Tube Segment is anticipated to Lead the Market

The tube segment is anticipated to lead the market in the system type segmentation. Tube is a tunnel or an encapsulated pathway or track, where hyperloop pod travels. The tube is contained with near vacuum pressure to reduce the air drag on capsule motion. The near vacuum atmosphere in the tube is controlled by installing vacuum/pressure/evacuating pumps at regular intervals along the tube length and maintaining a pressure of around 5 to 6 pounds per square inch. Currently, these tubes are made of steel. Hyperloop tubes would be either constructed above or below the ground, occupying a smaller area than a traditional rail or road. Above the ground tubes are supported by pylons, and each tube is welded or bolted together in a side by side configuration, which allows the capsule/pod to travel in both directions. So far the constructed hyperloop tubes are above the ground due to the following benefits:

Tube erection on pillars above the ground provided benefits of saving money, provision of protection from earthquakes, snowfall, and rainfall, and allowed the installation of solar panels on top of the tube.

The energy obtained from these solar panels is used to satisfy the operational need of the hyperloop, as power generated through the solar panels is much more than the power consumed by propulsion and evacuating pumps. Additionally, the solar energy can be stored in battery packs for operation during cloudy and rainy conditions, and during nights.

In 2018, the third hyperloop test track was noticed under construction. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) has started assembling its tubes for constructing a 1-kilometer-long test track near its R&D center in France.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Hyperloop Technology Market

Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the hyperloop technology market, globally. China is expanding its transportation network rapidly and trying to bring down the costs related to freight hauling. Being a developing country, China spends about 15% of its GDP on logistics, which makes it incompetent compared to the West, where the average stands at around 10%-12% of the GDP. Hyperloop technology can transport goods at a fraction of the time taken by conventional road or rail transport. India is inviting companies from other countries to come to India to transform the hyperloop technology inrealitylty. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe. The United Kingdom shows a tremendous potential for the implementation of hyperloop system, as the country’s current transportation systems are operating beyond the capacity. This is because of London being a congested city, with over one million people travelling across central London each working day, increasing its daytime population six times.

Detailed TOC of Hyperloop Technology Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System Type

5.1.1 Capsule

5.1.2 Tube

5.1.3 Propulsion System

5.1.4 Other System Types

5.2 By Carriage Type

5.2.1 Passenger

5.2.2 Cargo/Freight

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

6.2.2 Hyperloop One

6.2.3 Transpod Inc.

6.2.4 Dinclix GroundWorks

6.2.5 Hardt Global Mobility

6.2.6 Zeleros Hyperloop

6.2.7 Hyper Chariot

6.2.8 Tesla Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

